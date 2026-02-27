OAIC Lagos Tasks Women On Contributions To Ecumenism

The leadership of the Organization of African Instituted Churches (OAIC), Lagos State, has urged Christian women to prioritize support to the growth of the gospel and ecumenism in Nigeria.

This task was given during OAIC Lagos courtesy and congratulatory visit to Her Grace, Dr Oluseye Yomi-Sholoye, Iya Aladura General and Founder of New Seraph Evangelical Ministry, following her remarkable achievement in the successful completion of the Secretariat of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Lagos State, where a floor was named in her honour.

Speaking during the visit, His Eminence, Apostle General Olugbenga J. Opasola, State Chairman of OAIC Lagos, described Her Grace as an exceptional mother of faith.

He likened her to Priscilla in Acts 18, who played a vital role in the early Church by mentoring the evangelist Apollos, hosting house churches in Rome, Corinth, and Ephesus, and risking her life for the advancement of the Gospel.

Rejoicing with Dr. Yomi-Sholoye for her outstanding support for Christian ecumenism and the propagation of the Gospel in the State, the State Chairman emphasized that Dr Yomi-Sholoye’s contributions to the Christian community make her a valuable pillar within the ecumenical movement.

He, therefore, stated that she should be fully integrated into the activities of OAIC, the umbrella body for all African Instituted/Indigenous Churches in Lagos State.

During the visit, he formally introduced the activities and vision of OAIC to Her Grace and declared her a Grand Patroness of OAIC Lagos State.

“This honour is well deserved…in recognition of Her Grace’s humility, dedication, and unwavering commitment to the work of God,” Opasola stated.

In her response, Her Grace, Dr. Oluseye Yomi-Sholoye, expressed deep appreciation to the OAIC Lagos State leadership for the visit and recognition.

She stated that whatever a person possesses was given by God and must be dedicated to His service. Adding that the encouragement from OAIC Lagos State would inspire her to do even more for the Christian fold and for the advancement of God’s Kingdom.

She further assured the delegation that her church, Faith Mission C&S Church, would demonstrate greater commitment and actively support the activities of the ecumenical body.

Also in attendance from OAIC Lagos State were other Executive members, including Mother Evelyn Madekwe, State Assistant Secretary (Christ Holy Church International), and Superior Evangelist Elijah Ademola Akinyemi, State Welfare Director I (Celestial Church of Christ) among others.