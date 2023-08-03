OAGF To Collaborate With Customs, Others On Revenue Improvement

The Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) has pledged collaboration with revenue generation agencies to meet up government target for economy development.

Accountant General of the Federation, Dr.Mrs.Oluwayoyin Maidein, expressed the readiness when Acting Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, paid her a courtesy visit on Wednesday, according to statement issued by Director of Press, Bawa Mokwa.

Describing Nigeria Custom Service as one of the major organisations, which the Federal Government relies on for survival, she said NCS played positive role in revenue generation in the country’s economy.

Ealier in his remark, Adeniyi said his mission was to seek for more support and a robust working relationship from the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation.