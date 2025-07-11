OAGF Blames Technical Glitch For Delay In June Salary Payments

The Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) has attributed the delay in the payment of June 2025 salaries to a technical hitch, particularly affecting employees across various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

In a statement issued by the Director of Information, Bawa Mokwa, the Office acknowledged complaints from personnel over the non-receipt of their salaries.

“Upon investigation, it was discovered that the salary payments for employees across various MDAs were disrupted due to a technical network glitch during processing at the bank,” the statement explained.

The OAGF expressed regret over the inconvenience caused, noting the critical importance of timely salary disbursement to the welfare of public servants.

“We understand the anxiety and frustration this situation has caused, particularly given the importance of timely salary payments to the livelihoods and responsibilities of our valued public servants. We deeply regret this unfortunate incident and wish to assure all affected employees that immediate steps have been taken to resolve the issue,” the Office stated.

According to the statement, the OAGF is working closely with relevant service providers and stakeholders to ensure that the failed payments are reprocessed without further delay.

“We appeal to all affected Federal Public Service staff to remain calm and rest assured that no effort will be spared in ensuring everyone receives their rightful salaries. Concrete steps have already been taken to isolate the problem, and arrangements are underway to reprocess the failed payments in the shortest possible time. The welfare of Federal Government employees remains a top priority.”