O2 Arena Concert: Rema’s Fan Defend Him Amid Controversies Surrounding His Face Mask

Following Rema’s groundbreaking “Rave Uprising” concert at the O2 Arena in London, some netizens have linked his performance on stage to that of an Illuminati due to the strange activities he played on stage.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the 23-year-old sensational singer made his debut in front of a sold-out crowd of 20,000 capacity at the iconic arena, wearing a mask and all-black attire on top of a stationary horse while performing his latest single, “DND.”

However, one of the most talked-about aspects of Rema’s show was the mask he wore on stage, as many called the mask a “demonic-looking facial” while making a grand entrance on a sculptured horse.

Despite the various claims linking Rema to demonic activities, netizens in his hometown of Benin, Edo State, have taken to social media to defend him.

Reacting to the face mask, a Benin fan of the Nigerian singer defended the controversial “demonic” mask saying the mask Rema wore on the show was inspired by Queen Idia, a hero in the Benin Kingdom.

Taking to his X page, the Benin fan with the handle @Edocentric_ wrote: “Queen Idia Mask/REMA isn’t demonic; as a matter of fact, she is a national hero to Nigeria and the Benin Kingdom. She lived in the 15th century. She was the first Edo woman to go to war.

“She defeated a giant for a son to become king She was the first queen mother in Benin.”