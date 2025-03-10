Nzewuji Applauds Monarch Over Cultural Promotion Initiative

Share

The immediate past Nigerian High Commissioner to Canada, Amb. Obioma Nzewuji, has applauded the Oloro of Oro Kingdom, Oba Olaniyi Oyatoye, for his cultural promotion activities, saying the monarch has been consistent in driving the cultural promotion agenda of Yoruba race beyond the shores of Nigeria.

Ambassador Nzewuji’s applause was in appreciation of the monarch’s efforts at promoting culture and tradition across the globe. While playing host to the monarch at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja, the former envoy restated the need to support any initiative that is geared towards promoting the cultural identity of the people.

“Kabiesi is a shining example of patriotism and selfless service. He is a true son of Yoruba, whose contributions to Nigeria have left an indelible mark both at home and abroad.

“As a cultural ambassador, Oloro founded Asa day Worldwide Inc., where he showcases the rich culture of the Yoruba race, spreading the culture to the world and also bridging the gap by creating a platform that uplifts Yoruba cultural heritage.

“Beyond his artistry acumen, Oloro has also been the pillar for the Nigerian community in Canada and was always willing to help and assist without any hesitation.”

