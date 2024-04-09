NZ tightens visa rules amid ‘unsustainable’ migration

New Zealand has tightened work visa rules in response to “unsustainable” migration levels, said authorities.

Low-skilled applicants now have to fulfil English-language requirements and are allowed to stay on for three years – down from five previously.

“Getting our immigration settings right is critical to this government’s plan to rebuild the economy,” said Immigration Minister Erica Stanford.

A near-record 173,000 people migrated to New Zealand last year.

Under the tightened rules, applicants for most work visas now have to fulfil minimum skills and work experience requirements, reports the BBC.

Authorities have also decided to axe earlier plans to add 11 roles, such as welders, fitters and turners, to the list of occupations that would qualify for a fast-track to residency.