NYSC@50: Atiku Calls For Review Of Scheme, Preaches Unity

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential candidates, Atiku Abubakar, has urged political and religious authorities to foster harmony among the country’s ethnic groups.

The former Vice President gave the charge in a statement signed to commemorate the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC)’s 50th anniversary.

It would be recalled that in order to promote National unity in the wake of a terrible civil war between the Nigerian State and the Republic of Biafra that lost millions of lives, notably children, the military administration of General Yakubu Gowon (retired) founded the NYSC program on May 22, 1973.

“I use this opportunity to call on politicians, religious leaders, and other opinion leaders to continue to encourage unity among the people because disunity feeds hate, which in turn, feeds conflicts. We should always make utterances that promote love and unity and avoid statements that stoke bitter divisions and intolerance.

“As we mark the 50th anniversary of the National Youth Service Corps in Nigeria, we are reminded that the scheme remains one of the most significant policies ever conceived in the country. We must also acknowledge and give credit to General Yakubu Gowon for introducing this brilliant idea aimed at consolidating national unity after the bitter memories of the tragic Nigerian civil war.

“Unity, which is also my agenda as a politician, is essential to building a strong country because a divided country is a weakened country.

“At the same time, I urge a review of the mandate of the NYSC scheme to reflect the demands of the current reality,” the statement read.