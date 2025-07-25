NYSC Urges Employers To Provide Members With Transport, Accommodation Packages

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has called on employers of its members to provide financial support for transportation and accommodation, or to pick up corps members from orientation camps, as a means of enhancing their welfare and service delivery.

The NYSC Director-General, Brigadier-General OO Nafiu, through the Deputy Director, NYSC South South Area Office,Mr. Orinmolade Emmanuel, made this known on Friday during the 2025 Corps Employers Workshop, held in Yenagoa with the theme “Strengthening NYSC/Corps Employers Partnership for Improved Mutual Benefits,”.

Mr. Orinmolade Emmanuel, emphasized the importance of synergy between the Scheme and Corps Employers, calling for greater collaboration in the deployment of corps members’ skills, provision of accommodation, timely payment of allowances, and proper mentoring.

According to him, “The success of the Scheme is a shared responsibility and it hinges on the commitment of Corps Employers.”

In her introductory remarks, the NYSC Bayelsa State Coordinator, Mrs. Okpalifo Obiageli Charity, commended the Corps employers for their commitment to the Scheme.

She emphasized the vital roles employers play in shaping Corps members’ service year experience, urging them to sustain their support for corps members through proper mentorship, timely remuneration where applicable, and, conducive work environments.

Also speaking, the Executive Chairman, Yenagoa Local Government Area, Bulodisiye Ndiwari, who was represented at the occasion by the Secretary to the Yenagoa Local Government Council, Delewari Tarila, observed that the workshop, was geared towards supporting Nigerian youths and strengthening national development through the NYSC scheme.

According to him, the theme of the workshop speaks directly to the need for stronger collaboration between the Scheme and corps employers.

He urged all stakeholders to seize the opportunity to reflect, share ideas, and renew commitment to providing enabling environments where corps members could thrive and contribute meaningfully to national growth and development.

He commended the NYSC for this initiative and wished everyone a productive and engaging session.

The Commissioner for Youth Development, Alfred Kemepadou Nimizigha, represented by the Executive Assistant to the Governor of Bayelsa State on NYSC Matters, Dr. Wisdom Richard Poyeri, in his goodwill message, applauded the NYSC for its continued relevance in national development and encouraged Corps Employers to uphold standards that allow corps members to thrive and contribute meaningfully to their Places of Primary Assignments.

In her closing remarks, the State Coordinator expressed deep appreciation to all participants, speakers, and the organizing committee. She reaffirmed the commitment of the NYSC towards enhancing strengthened collaborations that would benefit both corps members and their host organizations.

One of the resolutions adopted was the call for enhanced NYSC monitoring and feedback systems, as well as incentives from Employers to their corps members to serve as a morale booster with the view of enhancing service delivery.