NYSC Urges Corps Members To Avoid Late-Night Trips To Camp

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on Tuesday urged prospective corps members deployed to various states for the 2025 Batch ‘B’ stream 1 orientation exercise to avoid late-night journeys to the orientation camp.

The Public Relations Officer of the scheme in Bauchi State, Jacob Unogwu, made the call while speaking in an interview with newsmen.

Unogwu reiterated that the scheme has repeatedly frowned on late-night journeys for the safety and security of the corps members.

He equally stated that the registration of the 1,700 prospective corps members deployed to the state will commence on July 30 and end at midnight on July 31 at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Wailo, in the Ganjuwa Local Government Area of the state.

READ ALSO

Unogwu explained that the swearing-in ceremony of the prospective corps members would be conducted on August 1, while the orientation exercise would end on August 19.

He said, “Prospective corps members would be allowed into the camp only after being adequately certified to be genuine graduates.

“Discreet screening of the corps members would be conducted as part of security measures to ensure no intrusion or impersonation.

“Registration dates have been announced to the corps members, and they are advised to adhere strictly to all camp rules and regulations.

“Defaulters will be sanctioned in accordance with the scheme’s extant rules.”