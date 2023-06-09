The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has reaffirmed its strong determination to prevent unqualified graduates from enlistment in the National Service.

The scheme may this known while decrying the continuous decline of quality graduates from unaccredited institutions, manipulation of data to allow part-time graduates to enroll for service, and other unwholesome practices by some Corps Producing Institutions within and outside the country.

Speaking on Thursday at the meeting of NYSC Management with the Registrars of Corps Producing Institutions in Nigeria in Abuja, the NYSC Director-General, Brig. Gen. Yusha’u Dogara Ahmed urged all stakeholders to comply with the set rules that guide the scheme.

The Chairman, NYSC National Governing Board Ambassador Fatima Balla Abubakar, who was represented by a member of the Board, Major General BS Adetoro in her goodwill message enjoined participants at the meeting to critically assess all the steps in the mobilisation process and fashion out a formidable template that will guarantee unassailable mobilization process.

The Director, Corps Mobilization Department, Hajiya Isa Walida Siddique enjoined the Registrars to step up their game in the admission of qualified students and their progression till graduation.

“Supervision of the mobilization of your graduates for National Service in accordance with laid down rules and procedures equally falls under your purview”, she added.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Mr Olusade Adesola while declaring the meeting open acknowledged that the giant strides in the FCT are attributable to the selfless services of Corps Members deployed to serve within the capital territory.

The meeting had in attendance, representatives of JAMB, NUC, NBTE, Federal Ministry of Education, and other critical stakeholders.