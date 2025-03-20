NYSC To Pay Corp Member N77,000 Allowance March

Share

The Director General (DG) of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, on Thursday, assured corps members that the monthly allowance of N77,000 will be implemented from March 2025.

Speaking during an interactive session with corps members at the Wuse and Garki NYSC Zonal Offices in Abuja, Nafiu reaffirmed the commitment of both the NYSC and the Federal Government to the welfare of corps members.

The DG emphasized that the well-being of the corpers remained a top priority and urged them to remain calm, dedicated, focused, and disciplined in their service to the nation.

He also commended the vision of the NYSC’s founding fathers, describing the scheme as an essential institution that fosters national unity by exposing graduates to diverse cultures across Nigeria.

Nafiu assured corps members that NYSC management would continue to instil values such as patriotism, discipline, leadership, and teamwork in each new batch.

“With effect from March, you are going to receive the sum of Seventy-Seven Thousand Naira as your monthly allowance. NYSC is good at record-keeping, and I can assure you that your money will be paid. The nation and the Scheme appreciate you,” he stated.

In the statement signed by the Acting Director of Information and Public Relations, Caroline Embu, the NYSC said the approval of N77,000 was contained in a letter from the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission, dated 25th September 2024 and signed by the Chairman, Mr Ekpo Nta, in line with the enactment of the National Minimum Wage (Amendment) Act 2024.

The development comes months after the NYSC announced the proposed increase of the allowance from N33,000 to N77,000, in line with the new Minimum Wage of N70,000 approved by President Bola Tinubu in July of 2024, after a previous increase in 2019 to N33,000, also following a review of the Minimum Wage to N30,000.

