NYSC to HURIWA: Mbah’s certificate is fake

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has stood by its ground regarding the allegation that forged certificate of Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu state is fake. The scheme reaffirmed that the Certificate of National Service Governor Peter Mba is parading is fake and was not issued by NYSC when the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) stormed its headquarters on Friday. HURIWA revealed this in a press conference on Saturday in Abuja while addressing the controversy surrounding Enugu State Governor; Peter Mbah’s NYSC Certificate reiterating the NYSC’s stance that the certificate presented by Governor Peter Mbah is not genuine and has no connection to the NYSC. Addressing the media, HURIWA’s National Coordinator; Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko emphasized its ongoing advocacy for transparency, accountability, and justice in public institutions, revealing that the group has been actively involved in demanding clarity regarding Governor Peter Mbah’s certificate of discharge even before he assumed office as the Governor of Enugu State in addition to how it suspended its advocacy on this matter, respecting the legal process, and awaiting the judgments of both the election petition Tribunal and the regular courts. However, HURIWA expressed concern over the misleading reports being peddled online implying that the NYSC Management has conceded the validity of the governor’s certificate, whereas the NYSC has consistently maintained its position that the certificate in question is a forgery and bears no association with the organization

