NYSC To Deploy Corps Members Based On Security Conditions, Policies

The National Youth Service Cor ps (NYSC) Director-General Olakunle Nafiu has said the deployment of corps members will be guided by prevailing security conditions and relevant government policies.

He said this yesterday in Abuja while delivering a keynote address at the 2026 Batch A PreMobilisation Workshop, themed “Enhancing Service Delivery Across the NYSC Mobilisation Value Chain.”

The Brigadier-General stressed that the safety welfare and dignity of corps members remained non-negotiable, warning that any mobilisation process that compromises those values strikes at the heart of national service.

“Deployment decisions should be guided by current security conditions, existing government policies, and the principles of equity, fairness and transparency,” he said.

According to him, any mobilisation process that endangers the safety or dignity of corps members undermines the core of national service, adding that NYSC management remains committed to discharging this responsibility with patriotism and integrity.