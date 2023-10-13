NYSC Tasks Employers on Corps Members’ Rating

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), in Bauchi State has urged corps employers across the country to accord the corps members posted to their organizations the same treatment given to their permanent members of staff.

The Director, North-East Area Office, NYSC, Alhaji Yahaya Ahidjo, made the call on Wednesday during the 2023 NYSC one-day corps employ- ers workshop in Bauchi. He said this could be done by prioritising their welfare as being done with the permanent staffwea, adding that such a gesture would help in boosting their morale to perform optimally.

“Employers are expected to make statutory welfare provisions for the corps Members, including transportation, accommodation with minimal furnishing among other provisions that will help boost their morale. “May I, therefore, make a passionate appeal to corps employers to pay particular attention to the ones posted to their organisations by according them the same treatment given to their permanent staff,” he said.

Ahidjo also urged them to apply appropriate sanctions to corps members whenever they are found wanting as well as report such acts of wrong doings to the NYSC management.