NYSC: Statement Attributed To Me False – Arts Minister, Musawa

Minister of of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa has denied the statement in circulation, which was attributed to her, regarding the controversies surrounding her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) status.

It would be recalled that the minister is said to be still be a serving member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Musawa in a statement issued on Sunday night by Deputy Director, Press in the Ministry of Information and National Orientation, Suleiman Haruna, said she has not issued any official statement regarding the matter.

“I deeply value and appreciate the support, solidarity, and understanding of Nigerians in these times.

“For clarity, I wish to state that I have not issued any statement on the current issue,” she added.