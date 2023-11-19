NYSC State Coordinator Tasks Corps Members To Embrace Skill Acquisition

The Benue State Coordinator, National Youth Service Corps, (NYSC), Mr. Abe Dankaro Ashu- mate has called on the 2023 Batch C, Stream 1, corps members to embrace skill Acquisition and entrepreneurship development in camp. He also urged them to embrace hands-on training as the best option during and after the national service.

He reminded them that white collar jobs were not readily available again, according to a statement from the Principal Public Relations Officer, NYSC Benue State, Victoria Ogwuche on Saturday.

He made the call on Saturday, while interacting with the media during the SAED closing ceremony of 9-days in camp training and Inter Platoons Exhibition/ Skills Competition held at NYSC permanent Orientation Camp, Wannune, Tarka Local Government Area of Benue State.

He stated that the skills they acquired should be enough to make them stand. He also encouraged the youths to enroll in post camp training to perfect their skills in order to stand tall amongst the committee of entrepreneurs. “NYSC being a dynamic organisation came up with the SAED Programme to prepare them for both in Camp and post Camp training,” he stressed.

He informed them that the management of NYSC has put in place arrangements with funding agencies and partners, to support their businesses.