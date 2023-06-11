New Telegraph

June 11, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. NYSC Speaks On…

NYSC Speaks On Mobilisation Timetable For 2023-2024

The management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), had cleared the air on what it describes as fake and misleading online information quoting dates for the 2023 NYSC activities such as the Pre-Mobilisation Workshop, Post-Mobilisation Workshop, Uploading of Senate Approved result lists among others.

Debunking the news report in its entirety, the NYSC Board said that the information did not emanate from NYSC as it represents only the writer’s imagination.

According to the statement issued by Director, Press and Public Relations, Eddy Megwa, “Consequent upon the above, the approved dates for the 2023 Mobilization activities would be made public at the appropriate time, through this medium and other media channels including all NYSC Social Media platforms.”

Post Views: 140
Tags:

Read Previous

Bellingham Ruled Out Of England’s Latest Euro 2024 Qualifiers
Read Next

Adeleke To Unveil Subsidy Removal Palliatives – Spokesperson

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023