NYSC Speaks On Mobilisation Timetable For 2023-2024

The management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), had cleared the air on what it describes as fake and misleading online information quoting dates for the 2023 NYSC activities such as the Pre-Mobilisation Workshop, Post-Mobilisation Workshop, Uploading of Senate Approved result lists among others.

Debunking the news report in its entirety, the NYSC Board said that the information did not emanate from NYSC as it represents only the writer’s imagination.

According to the statement issued by Director, Press and Public Relations, Eddy Megwa, “Consequent upon the above, the approved dates for the 2023 Mobilization activities would be made public at the appropriate time, through this medium and other media channels including all NYSC Social Media platforms.”