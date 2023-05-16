NYSC should be voluntary, not mandatory, says Jega

Former Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman, Attahiru Jega, has suggested that the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) should not be mandatory, but voluntary.

The professor, who spoke at the opening ceremony of the NYSC 50th anniversary celebration in Abuja yesterday, said only graduates who indicate interest in the programme should be selected, with those selected trained to occupy special positions.

He also urged the Federal Government to fund the scheme adequately and ensure the safety of corps members in their areas of deployment.

Jega said: “I recommend that the NYSC should be made voluntary but with qualifications.

“Take the best graduates who want to participate who are interested in participating in the exercise and adequate provisions should be made such as funding, facilities, mentorship so that they are trained to occupy special positions in the country.”

He added: “If any activity doesn’t have to do with the military, then it should not be mandatory especially if it is supposed to have value to the country and for it to achieve its effective purpose.

“National service should be voluntary, with carefully defined qualifications, which help to limit the number of participants for a well-structured and impactful service.

“We should learn from such best practices to reposition the NYSC for a more impactful contribution to Nigeria’s national development in the decades to come.”