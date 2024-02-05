NYSC Secures Release Of Kidnapped Corps In Zamfara

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on Monday disclosed that it has successfully secured the release of kidnapped corps in Zamfara State members through a joint military effort.

New Telegraph recalls that the prospective corp members were abducted last year while on their route to the NYSC Orientation Camp in Sokoto State.

With the latest rescue, the total number of NYSC members released now stands at five.

According to the scheme, efforts are currently being made to guarantee that the remaining three captives, one female and two males, are released as soon as possible.

A statement signed by Eddy Megwa, the Director of Press at the NYSC said the Director General, NYSC, Brigadier General YD Ahmed lauded the efforts of security agents which resulted in the release of the PCMs, adding that the Scheme will never shirk its responsibility of upholding the welfare of Corps members at all times.

