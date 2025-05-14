NYSC: Sanwo-Olu Solicits Residents’ Support As 5,943 Begin Service

Share

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday called on residents of the state and organisations to support new corps members as they embark on national service.

Sanwo-Olu made the call yesterday at the closing of orientation course for the 2025 Batch ‘B’, Stream 1, corps members at the NYSC Orientation Camp, Iyana-Ipaja.

He was represented by the state Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mr. Mobolaji Ogunlende. He said: “I call on all Lagosians to welcome these vibrant young men and women into your midst. Encourage them.

“Let us work together to ensure they have a fulfilling and impactful experience here in the centre of excellence.”

Sanwo-Olu said his aadministration had a duty to ensure the wellbeing of corps members deployed to the state. He advised the corps members to relate well with their host communities.

He said: “The camp has served as a microcosm of Lagos State, a vibrant tapestry of culture, language and traditions. “Know that the road ahead is filled with opportunities.

You are moving forward with new skills, broader perspectives and a renewed determination to make positive impacts. “Approach challenges with courage, contribute to meaning ful projects.

“Let your actions reflect the discipline, perseverance and teamwork you have developed in the past weeks. You have undergone a truly transformative experience.”

In his own capacity, the commissioner urged the corps members to take advantage of the service year to increase their knowledge. “After the service year, you will be stepping into the real world.”

Mrs Christiana Salmwang, Lagos State Coordinator of NYSC, urged the corps members to bring to bear, their trainings in various fields, on their national service.

Salmwang said a total number of 5,943 corps members, comprising 2,538 males and 3,405 females, completed the orientation programme.

She said the corps members had proven to be disciplined and had acquired the spirit of self-reliance and patriotism which they would need to deliver quality service.

“You are therefore, required to comport yourselves in ways that will endear you deeply to the heart of the good people of the Centre of Excellence. “Endeavour to leave a positive mark in your various communities for others coming after you to emulate and possibly continue the good works you have started,” she said.

The coordinator appealed to employers to see the corps members as their own children and ensure their wellbeing. She said with care and support, the corps members would give their best at their places of primary assignments and contribute to the growth of Lagos State.

Share