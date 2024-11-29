NYSC Reopens Zamfara Orientation Camp 16-Month After Closure 

Share

On Friday, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) reopened its orientation camp in Zamfara State after a 16-month closure due to security challenges.

New Telegraph reports that the reopening ceremony was held at the temporary orientation camp in Gusau, the state capital.

This development, according to the statement made available to newsmen, also marked the swearing-in of Batch C Stream 1 corps members deployed to the state.

The NYSC’s permanent orientation camp, located in Tsafe town, is currently undergoing renovation and reconstruction by the state government.

Due to security reasons, the camp closure in 2023 disrupted the orientation program for corps members posted to the state forcing many to be redeployed to Kebbi and other states.

Speaking at the event, Zamfara State NYSC Coordinator, Muhammad Lawan Ahmed, expressed optimism about the improved security situation, enabling the resumption of orientation activities.

He urged corps members to focus on fostering national unity and to utilize the skills acquisition programs during their orientation.

“This ceremony is significant as it marks the resumption of orientation activities in Zamfara after over a year.

“We have 400 corps members, comprising 320 males and 80 females, ready to begin their orientation course.”

Representing Governor Dauda Lawal, the Permanent Secretary of the State Ministry of Youth Development encouraged corps members to act as ambassadors of their states and the NYSC scheme.

He assured them of the government’s commitment to their security and welfare.

Zamfara State Police Commissioner, Mohammed Dalijan, also reaffirmed the safety of corps members.

He emphasized that adequate security measures have been put in place.

“The reopening of the camp signifies improved security. We will deploy forces to ensure corps members serve in safe areas and are well-protected,” he stated.

The reopening of the camp signals a step forward in restoring confidence in the state’s security.

