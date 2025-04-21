Share

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on Monday announced the release of Stream I posting lists for the 2025 Batch A Prospective Corps Members (PCM).

This was as the scheme warned all potential corps members not to travel at night to the orientation camp.

According to a statement on its official X handle, the NYSC board noted that the signing and printing of the addendum is vital for camp entry.

It emphasized that the document is crucial for registration and to avoid potential service disruptions, as some camps may require it for verification.

New Telegraph reports that the addendum is typically accessible on the NYSC dashboard after successful online registration.

Meanwhile, NYSC also stated that some prospective corps members deployed to Lagos will have their orientation course in Ogun, Ondo, and Osun camps, while some PCM deployed to Abuja will have their orientation camps in Nasarawa and Kaduna camps.

“The 2025 Batch ‘A’ Stream 1 deployment has been released.

“PCMs are advised not to travel at night to the orientation camp,” NYSC said.

