NYSC Plays Crucial Role In Fostering National Integration, Devt – Benue Gov

…Alia Assures Corps Members Of Security, Welfare

The Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Dr. Hyacinth Alia, has said that the National Youth Service (NYSC) Scheme plays a crucial role in fostering national integration and development.

He urged the corps members to serve as ambassadors of peace, unity, and progress and commended them for theirar resilience and dedication throughout the orientation programme.

Alia, in his address delivered by Permanent Secretary in the State Ministry of Youth, Sports and Creativity, Mr John Akume; spoke at the closing ceremony of the Orientation Course programme of 2024 Batch ‘C’ Stream 1 corps members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

According to a statement issued on Tuesday, the programme closed with a vibrant and colourful parade at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Wanune, Tarka Local Government Area (LGA), Benue State.

The governor also reassured the corps members of the state government’s support as they transition to their places of primary assignment.

He reiterated his commitment to ensuring their security, safety and welfare across the state.

The NYSC Benue State Coordinator, Mrs. Veronica Garba, expressed pride in the corps members’ commitment during the camp.

She encouraged them to continue embracing the core values of the NYSC scheme, which are: selflessness, patriotism, and unity; while serving in their various communities.

The Coordinator also advised the corps members to avoid actions that could harm the image of the scheme, and urged them to conduct themselves with integrity and professionalism throughout their service year.

According to the statement, the event which marked the end of the three-week camp activities, was graced by dignitaries, including Akume, who represented Governor Alia.

“It added that the NYSC State Coordinator, Mrs. Veronica Garba, also addressed the corps members during the ceremony.

It stated that the ceremony included synchronized march-pasts, drill demonstrations, and the ceremonial hoisting of the National and NYSC flags, signaling the corps members’ readiness to serve the nation.

“As the guards performed their final march-off, the parade ground was filled with pride and optimism for the corps members’ next phase of their service year.

“They are now set to leave the orientation camp, ready to contribute positively to their places of primary assignment and the nation as a whole,” it added.

