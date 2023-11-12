NYSC: Oro CoE Assures Students Of Prompt Mobilisation

…Debunks purported negative report

Kwara State College of Education, Oro, in the Irepodun Local Government Area, has assured the students, particularly those doing degree programmes, of its commitment to their timely graduation and mobilisation for the National Youth Service Scheme (NYSC).

A statement issued by the Registrar of the institution, Dr Amuda-kannike Abdulkareem, while debunking a purported publication on the NYSC mobilisation of the 2022/2023 students, said the institution has worked assiduously towards averting any delay, adding that the results of the students are scheduled to be attended to promptly by the Ekiti State University to which the College of Education is affiliated to.

“The College wishes to unequivocally state that the claims of the students are far from reality. In fact, they are not in the context of the reality of events

“Foremost, the Degree programme is an affiliation of Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti, and the College wishes to clarify the fact that all arrangements and resources had been made on the College portal to ensure a timely mobilisation of the students at the Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti.

“The comprehensive compilation of the student’s results on the portal was done to hasten and fast-track the release of results. The process of graduating from the manual computation of results to a Portal computerise base registration/results involved a lot.

“This, the students are ignorant of. The fact is that the College has committed a lot of resources despite the non-cooperative attitude of the students. However, the students seem not to really understand the process.

“Therefore, the College hereby assures the Students and the general public that the Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti, has equally embarked on swift action towards mobilising them for the next tranche of NYSC.

“The Provost of the College, Professor Mukaila Ayanda Aremu, hereby encourages the students to be calm, while assuring them that all hands are on deck to resolve and also avert any further delay,” the statement added.