NYSC Opens Orientation Camp For 2024 Batch C Stream II

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has officially announced the commencement of the 2024 Batch C Stream II Orientation Camp across all states in Nigeria.

In a statement issued on Wednesday 22, 2025, the NYSC also confirmed the release of deployment letters for the 2024 Batch C Stream II, via its official X account.

Prospective Corps Members (PCMs) have been urged to check their deployment details and prepare accordingly for the service year.

Prospective Corp Members are advised to report to their designated orientation camps on the date specified in their call-up letters.

Additionally, they’ve been reminded to bring a long required documents and personal survival kits to ensure a smooth registration process.

NYSC reiterated the importance of safety, advising PCMs against night travel while heading to the camps.

The scheme expressed its commitment to ensuring the well-being of corps members throughout the service year.

Also, PCMs initially deployed to Lagos State will undergo their orientation course in camps located in Ekiti, Ondo, or Osun States.

Similarly, some PCMs deployed to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) will attend camps in Nasarawa or Kaduna States.

The NYSC emphasized its commitment to providing a seamless orientation experience while urging PCMs to adhere to all instructions for a successful start to their service year.

