NYSC Okays 221 Firms For Financial Bid Opening

The National Youth Service Corps ( NYSC) has passed the procurement proposals of 221 contractors to the financial bid stage as the firms compete for the production and supply of kits as well as the execution of some capital projects.

The Director General, NYSC. Brig. General YD Ahmed, who disclosed this during the financial bid opening on Monday, said 201 contractors are bidding for the production and supply of kits while 20 contractors are competing for the execution of capital projects across the country.

The NYSC boss who was represented by the Director of Procurement, Chief Chukwu Chinwendu reiterated the need for contractors to produce and supply quality products for corps members, warning that the NYSC will not accept kits of substandard quality.

“We wish to reiterate our calls on our would-be contractors to be diligent in carrying out the jobs to meet the quality and standard of the scheme and the general public. We expect that you will earn our trust by delivering high-quality and standard products that may meet our specifications,” he said.

Ahmed noted that the process would be subjected to painstaking scrutiny by the Technical Evaluation Committee, in line with the provisions of the Public Procurement Act.

The effort, he said, was geared towards ensuring transparency, fairness, reliability, and accountability as specified in the Act.

He further emphasised that the NYSC was committed to ensuring fairness, efficiency, high standards and value for money in the procurement of goods and services.

It would be recalled that the technical bid opening was held between August 21st and 22nd, 2023. It was preceded by an advertorial in three print media organisations on July 24, 2023, in line with the Public Procurement Act, of 2007.

The kit items for Category A included NYSC khaki suits, crested vests, white canvas, jungle boots, NYSC belts, faze caps and other items while the capital projects captured in Category B included the construction of a centre in Enugu, upgrading the NYSC museum, construction of six security towers in Borno, Plateau and Bauchi states among others.

Civil society organisations and NGOs who observed the exercise commended the NYSC for her transparency.

The exercise was equally observed by the media