NYSC: NANS Calls On FG To Probe Non-Payment Of N77,000 Allowance

On Sunday, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) called on the Federal Government to investigate the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) over the non-payment of the newly approved N77,000 monthly allowance for corps members.

The student body, in a statement issued by its National Vice President, Inter-Campus Affairs, Felicia Akinbodunse, called for the probe of the NYSC for failure to commence payment of the new corps monthly allowance by the end of February as promised by the Director-General of the Corps.

NANS expressed disappointment that months after the Federal Government approved the increase from N33,000 to N77,000 effective July 2024, the NYSC has yet to implement the payment.

Akinbodunse noted that the FG and many state governments have since begun to pay their workers the new minimum wage of N70,000, adding that the NYSC has no justification to withhold the payment of the approved allowance to corps members

She pointed out that it would amount to a gross injustice on the part of corps members to still be receiving old allowance months after approval and implementation by the Federal Government.

While calling on the NYSC to give reasons behind the failure to implement the payment of the N77,000 monthly allowance, she insisted that the FG should investigate the matter to determine the cause of the delay.

She added that the failure to pay the new allowance to corps members could dampen their morale, especially in the face of the economic situation in the country.

