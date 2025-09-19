NYSC Moves Kwara Orientation Camp To Ilorin Over Insecurity

The National Youth Service Corps, Kwara State, has moved its camp from Yikpata, Edu Local Government Area, to the Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, due to heightened insecurity.

Mr Onifade Olaoluwa Joshua, the State Coordinator, confirmed this development on Thursday, stating that the movement was enforced after approval from the state government.

According to him, the move comes amid heightening insecurity in Kwara North, particularly in Edu and Patigi LGAs, areas rife with bandit attacks.

He said, “We are fully prepared to host the orientation course, and the welfare of participants will be safeguarded. Soldiers and other security personnel will be deployed to guarantee the safety of corps members during the three-week exercise.”

He added that the corps members are to resume between September 24 and October 14, adding that a NYSC official has been deputed to inspect the intended venue.

New Telegraph reports that numerous residents have been murdered, kidnapped, or displaced in recent months, compelling residents to flee their communities.

Reports further revealed that in August, corp members at Yikpata camp were given an order to remain indoors due to suspicious movements around the area, causing worry among participants and parents.

Onifade urged parents to remain calm, assured that the scheme was working to deliver a safe and successful orientation programme.

He also appreciated the federal and state governments for their support.