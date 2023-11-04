NYSC Mobilises 350,000 Corps Members Annually – DG

The Director General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig. Gen. Dogara Ahmed has said that the service mobilised an average of 350,000 Corps members annually in the process of promotion of national unity.

Ahmed made this statement while delivering a lecture titled: “Harnessing The Potentials of the Nigerian Youths for National Unity and Development”, at the 5th convocation lecture of the Edo State University, Uzairue.

The Director General who was represented by Ladan Baba, Director of South South Zone said the scheme, being the largest youth organization in Africa, has given participants the much-needed exposure and opportunity for deeper appreciation and understanding of the nation’s diversity.

According to him.

“The NYSC was established as a deliberate Public policy to ensure the realization of the government’s post-war strategy of Reconciliation, Reconstruction and Rehabilitation (RRR)

“The NYSC was a significant step towards youth engagement, it mandated qualified graduates of universities and other tertiary institutions to participate in a one-year service programme to foster national unity and provide opportunity for the youth to contribute to community development.”

He also said that the NYSC have created an opportunity for establishing life-long relationships among the youth as a lot has also been achieved in the area of cultural integration.

Hear him, “the scheme has the objective of developing common ties among the youths and promoting national unity by ensuring they are assigned to jobs in states other than their state of origin with the intent of removing prejudice and eliminating ignorance among the young graduates.

“The objectives of the scheme are to inculcate discipline in Nigerian youths by instilling in them a tradition of industry at work and of patriotic and loyal service to Nigeria in any situation they may find themselves.

“And to raise the moral tone of the Nigeria youth by giving them the opportunity to learn about higher ideals of national achievements, social and cultural improvement; To develop in the Nigerian youth the attitude of mind acquired through shared experience and suitable training which will make them more amenable to mobilization in the national interest.

“And in order to achieve the objectives, the service corps shall ensure equitable distribution of members of the service corps and effective utilization of skills in areas of national needs

On the education sector, he said the NYSC has contributed to the development of education with corps members serving as teachers in primary, secondary and tertiary schools as they are mostly posted to secondary schools where they constitute the major manpower, especially in the rural communities.

He further stated that the corp members are also involved in the areas of the health sector, agriculture, NYSC Ventures, general elections, national census, skill acquisition and entrepreneurship development

In his welcome address, the Vice Chancellor of the university Prof Emmanuel Aluyor, thanked the Pro-Chancellor Emeritus Prof Thomas Okpo Audu who he said contributed immensely to the success story of the university.

He equally thanked the DG of NYSC who delivered the 5th convocation ceremony lectures, saying it is a clarion call, an earnest plea to acknowledge the immense capabilities residing within the youth and the role they play in shaping the future of Nigeria.

Congratulating the graduating students, he said they should take a leap of faith, and believe in their abilities and dreams, noting that the belief will propel them forward, allowing them to surmount obstacles and reach for the stars.

“Achievement is not a destination; it’s a continuous journey and requires dedication, hard work and an unwavering commitment to excellence’, he advised.

On his part, the Pro-Chancellor, Emeritus Prof Thomas Okpo K Audu thanked the state governor Mr Godwin Obaseki for his support in ensuring that the university continues to make giant strides.