NYSC Mobilises 117 Pioneer CUSTECH Graduates

No fewer than 117 pioneer graduates of the Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH), Osara, have been mobilised to the various National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) camps across the country.

In a statement to celebrate what was described as a historic milestone and a significant achievement for the young institution, Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Engr. Prof Abdulrahman Salawu noted that it exemplifies the university’s dedication to producing globally competent graduates ready to serve the nation.

Appreciating the founder of CUSTECH and immediate past Governor of Kogi State Yahaya Bello, the VC noted that foresight and unwavering commitment to education led to the establishment of the university which has rapidly grown into a beacon of academic excellence in less than five years of its existence.

The university also expressed deep gratitude to the current Governor of Kogi State Ahmed Ododo, for his steadfast support and dedication to the continued growth of the institution.

The statement partly reads: “His administration has maintained a strong focus on education, ensuring that institutions like CUSTECH thrive and contribute meaningfully to national development.

“CUSTECH has made remarkable strides in expanding its academic offerings. In a span of four years, the academic programmes have increased from 11 to 56 programmes, an unprecedented development in the Nigerian University System. The courses are in Medical Sciences (Medicine, Nursing, etc), Agricultural Sciences, Engineering, Computing, Law and other cutting-edge fields.

“This growth reflects the solid foundation laid by the founder, and the former Executive Governor, Alh Yahaya Bello and the strong support and unceasing commitment by the current Executive Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo.

“The monumental growth is a demonstration of the university’s commitment to addressing the critical needs of Nigeria’s economy and preparing students for leadership roles in these sectors.

“The availability of adequate facilities coupled with a conducive learning environment have greatly enhanced learning thereby enabling 14 of the graduates to obtain First degrees.

“The management of CUSTECH urged the pioneer graduate to be exemplary ambassadors of the university and make meaningful contributions during their service year. It expressed confidence that these graduates would uphold the university’s values and showcase the quality education they have received.

“As the pioneer set embarks on this transformative journey, CUSTECH reaffirms its commitment to excellence, innovation, and contributing to Nigeria’s socio-economic growth.”

