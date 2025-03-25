FG To Pay Corp Members Backlog Of Delayed ₦77,000 Allowance

Share

On Monday, the Nigerian Government assured all serving members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) that the backlog of their newly approved ₦77,000 monthly allowance will be paid.

The Minister of Youth Development Ayodele Olawande gave this assurance during an interview on Channels Television Politics Today program.

New Telegraph recalls that the Federal Government had announced the increase of corps members’ allowance from ₦33,000 to ₦77, 000 in September 2024.

But despite the repeated promises and backlash since the increment, the new rate is yet to be implemented.

Speaking on the programme on Monday evening, Olawande said all serving corps members and those in the scheme when the increment was announced in September 2024 will receive a backdated payment.

READ ALSO

He further assured that while the payment might not be immediate, the government is committed to ensuring that all affected corps members receive their entitled backlog.

Despite the assurance, no specific timeline was given for the payment.

It would be recalled that last week, the Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Olakunle Nafiu asked corps members to expect the implementation of the new allowance in March, a move Olawande corroborated during the show.

According to the minister, the delay in the implementation of the new NYSC members’ allowance is due to budgetary issues.

“You saw the new DG saying that you will get it, and they’re asking him a question.

‘What about those that are going out now, are they going to receive it [backlog]?’ He said ‘We have your details.

“The backlog, we will work on it and make sure it is paid. It may not be immediate but it will happen.” Olawande assured.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

