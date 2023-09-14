NYSC Member Kidnapped in Delta

A member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Maryjane Onoriode, has allegedly been kidnapped at Jesse in Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State.

She was said to have left her boyfriend’s place in Jesse and was going back to her town at Eku in Ethiope East Local Government Area of the state when her assailants struck.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe in Asaba confirmed that she had been declared missing yesterday. He said her whereabouts was unknown but detectives have moved to flashpoints to rescue her unhurt.

A member of her family said the victim left Jesse around 4p.m. and was going back to Eku where she lives when she was waylaid. She said: “Unfortunately, she is nowhere to be found right now.

We don’t know the particular road she took. “There are two alternative routes to Eku when one is coming from Oghara. The Amokpe- Agholokpe-Okpara Waterside road and the Sapele-Warri road.”

She appealed to anyone who had any useful information about the incident to reach out to the police. And in a related development, kidnappers of eight Akwa Ibom State graduates, abducted in Zamfara State on their way to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Orientation Camp in Sokoto State, have demanded an additional N200 million as ransom, after collecting N13 million earlier paid by the victims’ families.

The victims have spent almost a month with their abductors after being kidnapped on August 17. Meanwhile, frustrated families have resorted to fasting and prayers on the fate of their children. A brother to one of the victims said that the abductors were also demanding N200 mil- lion additional ransom to release the seven corps members and the Akwa Ibom Transport Company (AKTC) bus driver who is also being held captive.