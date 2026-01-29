NYSC member Abduction: Lagos Assembly Seeks Urgent Inter-Governmental Action

Lagos State House of Assembly has intervened in the reported abduction of a Prospective Corps Member, Miss Binuyo Lateefah.

The lawmakers called for urgent inter-governmental and security collaboration to ensure her immediate rescue.

This emanated following a Matter of Urgent Public Importance raised by Omolara Olumegbon, who informed the House that the victim was abducted on January 22, 2026, around the Kogi axis while travelling to Taraba State for her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) assignment.

She disclosed that the abductors had demanded a ransom of Thirty Million Naira (₦30,000,000).

Olumegbon urged the House to write to the Federal Government to strengthen security measures for Prospective Corps Members travelling to their various States of deployment.

She also called on the House to formally engage the Governor of Lagos State to intervene by liaising with the Kogi State Government to ensure the safe rescue of the victim.

Giving his contribution, Hon. Noheem Adams, praised the President for his commitment towards improving the security of lives and property across the country, noting that the current security situation had shown significant improvement compared to previous administrations.

While Ogundipe Stephen also commended the Nigerian military for its efforts in maintaining national security but emphasized the need for intensified action.

He also appealed to the Lagos State governor to engage with the Kogi State counterpart to facilitate swift intervention.

In addition, Tobun Abiodun suggested that the House, through the National Assembly, should write to the Director-General of the NYSC to review deployment procedures, particularly the posting of Prospective Corps Members to distant and high-risk areas, in order to minimize exposure to avoidable dangers.

Describing the incident as deeply disheartening, the Speaker, Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa, in his ruling, noted that at a time when some people are unwilling to pursue education, it is painful that young Nigerians who have completed their studies and are ready to serve the nation are being exposed to threats such as kidnapping.

He strongly emphasized the need to engage the NYSC Director-General on the responsibility of ensuring the safety and security of Prospective Corps Members from the point of travel to their places of deployment and back to their families.

Speaker Obasa further stated that while he was confident that the Governor of Lagos State had already taken steps on the matter, efforts should be intensified by also liaising with the Kogi State government, as suggested by members, and by formally writing to the Inspector-General of Police to intervene in the case and prevent future occurrences.