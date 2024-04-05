NYSC, JAMB Move To Fish Out Unqualified Candidates

The Director-General, National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier-General Yushau Dogara Ahmed, has expressed appreciation to the Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, for his passion and commitment in the programmes of the scheme, especially towards achieving a credible and seamless mobilisation process.

Ahmed disclosed this when he received the latter and his management team in his office at the NYSC National Directorate Headquarters in Maitama, Abuja. He said the partnership between the two organisations has come a long way, “and we must continue to build on it to achieve our goals in the interest of national development.”

Earlier in his address, JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, thanked the NYSC director general for giving him the opportunity to visit, despite his busy schedule, adding that the board is conscious of the partnership between the two organisations.