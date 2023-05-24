NYSC honours governor with sustainability award

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has been honoured with the Sustainability Award in recognition of the State Government’s unwavering support for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) at a recent ceremony organised by the Federal Government as part of activities to commemorate the Scheme’s 50 years of existence.

Receiving the award on behalf of th governor during the ceremony held on Sunday at the China Hotel Event Centre Abuja, the Special Adviser on Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations, Hon. Mobolaji Ogunlende, expressed the appreciation for the prestigious award which acknowledged his outstanding contributions and commitment to the sustainability of the NYSC programme in Lagos State.

He commended the Federal Government for creating the scheme, which has so far achieved remarkable milestones in promoting unity, community development, skills acquisition, healthcare support, education, disaster management, sports and cultural development, saying “It was designed to be a driving force in positively shaping the lives of Nigerian youths while contributing to the overall progress of the nation”.

Ogunlende reiterated the commitment of the Sanwo-Olu administration to dedication, support and enhanced NYSC initiatives, leveraging advanced technology and systems to create a sustainable future that promotes and empowers the youth.

“The commitment of the state is unwavering in further advancing the NYSC programme and ensuring a bright future for our young people. Together, we will continue to work towards a prosperous and united Nigeria, where the contributions of our youths are valued and celebrated,” he stated.