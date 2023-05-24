New Telegraph

May 25, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Mega City
  3. NYSC honours governor…

NYSC honours governor with sustainability award

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has been honoured with the Sustainability Award in recognition of the State Government’s unwavering support for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) at a recent ceremony organised by the Federal Government as part of activities to commemorate the Scheme’s 50 years of existence.
Receiving the award on behalf of th governor during the ceremony held on Sunday at the China Hotel Event Centre Abuja, the Special Adviser on Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations, Hon. Mobolaji Ogunlende, expressed the appreciation for the prestigious award which acknowledged his outstanding contributions and commitment to the sustainability of the NYSC programme in Lagos State.
He commended the Federal Government for creating the scheme, which has so far achieved remarkable milestones in promoting unity, community development, skills acquisition, healthcare support, education, disaster management, sports and cultural development, saying “It was designed to be a driving force in positively shaping the lives of Nigerian youths while contributing to the overall progress of the nation”.
Ogunlende reiterated the commitment of the Sanwo-Olu administration to dedication, support and enhanced NYSC initiatives, leveraging advanced technology and systems to create a sustainable future that promotes and empowers the youth.
“The commitment of the state is unwavering in further advancing the NYSC programme and ensuring a bright future for our young people. Together, we will continue to work towards a prosperous and united Nigeria, where the contributions of our youths are valued and celebrated,” he stated.

Post Views: 38

Read Previous

Clarion call to rescue Nigeria collectively
Read Next

My Father Is A Silent Achiever – Buhari’s Daughter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023