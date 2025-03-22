NYSC: Hazards of serving disunited fatherland

Share

I was still quite young when former Military Head of State, Gen Yakubu Gowon, decided to launch a scheme to unite our nation, Nigeria.

Acutely aware that it was the suspicion and mistrust among the main ethnic groups in the country that had led to the bloody civil war that lasted 30 months and cost the lives of over two million people, with the combatants suffering casualties of between 45, 000 – 100, 000, he decided to try and come up with a scheme to unite the country.

Consequently, as a follow-up to his 3Rs policy of: ‘Reconciliation, Reconstruction and Rehabilitation’, which he declared at the cessation of hostiles on January 15, 1970 (but actually never implemented), the young leader followed up three years later (May 22, 1973, to be precise) with the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme.

In setting it up, the main aim was to further help “reconstruct, reconcile and rebuild the country after the Nigerian Civil war.”

As a youngster back in the day, I was captivated seeing young men and women free out of tertiary schools smartly decked in their attire of khaki trousers and tops with their white vests and caps with the NYSC emblem boldly emblazoned.

Affectionately called “government pikins,” they were a sight to behold as they went about their primary assignments mainly as secondary school teachers and support-doctors in government owned hospitals.

And when it was time for them to carry out their community service, they turned out in their numbers to clear refuse heaps, unclog gutters and free drainage channels among other sundry chores.

Of course back then, maybe because of the novel nature of the scheme, people were always very supportive of the youngsters serving their country and were often seen giving the corps members cold water or soft drinks and at times even snacks/food while they were carrying out their community service.

This and the fact that fresh graduates were almost certain of being absorbed into the Federal Civil Service as Level 08 officers with a monthly salary of N200 (yes, that amount was big money back then given the value of the naira) and a guaranteed car loan of N3,000, which was enough to buy a brand new Volkswagen Beetle, popularly called ijapa (Yoruba for beetle).

Thus, at a young age many kids of my generation aspired to go to university so that we too could wear our NYSC outfit and pose around our neighbourhoods, letting everyone know that they were not only looking at a fresh graduate but also a ‘government pikin’.

I was posted to Cross River State (before Akwa Ibom was carved out) and the Orientation Camp situated in Uyo.

Incidentally, that was the very first time I would encounter what has now become a national means of transport – the Okada!

I still vividly remember waiting for an eternity at the park with my luggage for a taxi to take me to camp only for motorbike riders to frequently stop and ask me in Ibibio Language: ‘Aka-uke’, which means “are you going?”

Of course, having never seen such before in my life, I ignored them until an old woman came up to me and asked if I was an intending youth corps member going to the Orientation Camp, to which I answered yes.

She then explained in Pidgin English that the only way I would be able to get to the camp is by riding a bike because there are no taxis in Uyo!

And that’s how I finally got to camp to begin my service year.

Throughout my stay in Cross River and despite visiting many places like Oron, JamesTown, Obubra, Eket, Ikom, and others, not once did I ever fear that my life was in danger.

It was as if the NYSC uniform was enough to shield me from all potential evil.

Unfortunately, like most things in the so-called ‘Giant of Africa,’ that is no longer the case with Youth Corps members, now becoming endangered species.

Once revered by the people they were going to serve, they are now rejected and tossed around like cannon fodders.

Where once people, schools and companies bent over backwards to accommodate them, they no longer enjoy such preferential treatment and often have to move from place to place looking for where to serve.

Recently, the scheme was once again in the news after a Corps member, Miss Ushie Uguamaye, took to social media last weekend to vent her frustration at the dire economic situation she is facing, just like most Nigerians.

Of course, this brought an immediate push-back from the authorities who warned that her utterances were unbecoming of a serving Youth Corps member.

But while I feel their reaction was an overkill, for me, it only further enforced my long held position that the NYSC as presently constituted has outlived its usefulness.

I know this may not be a popular view; but the truth is that despite the millions of university graduates who have passed through the scheme, can we sincerely say the nation has become more united?

I don’t think so! I actually believe the schism between the ethnic groups has not only become wider but has further been heightened by our religious differences.

Besides, even the safety of Corps members can no longer be guaranteed.

No parent wants to lose his or her child because they are trying to serve the nation; but that is what has happened to the parents of the more than 100 Corps members who have reportedly lost their lives in the last decade.

We still sadly remember how 10 of them were killed during the post-election violence that broke out in the North after the 2011 polls, just because they were serving as election officers.

For making the supreme sacrifice then President Goodluck Jonathan announced a N5 million payment to each slain corps member’s family.

He also declared that there will be no hiding place for the killers of NYSC members! Yet, 14 years later, no one has been brought to book for the dastardly act.

A further indication of how low the scheme has fallen in the eyes of the public manifested last November when a Youth Corps member was brutally assaulted just because she allegedly did not “properly greet” teachers at the Government Day Junior Secondary School, in Ilorin, Kwara State where she was serving.

What about kidnapping? A large number of corps members have fallen victims while the NYSC management’s reaction to their plights is nothing to write home about.

Of course, I know that scrapping the scheme will be a pipe dream but tinkering with it should not be a herculean task.

