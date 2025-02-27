NYSC: Gunmen Abduct Oyo Corp Member

Share

Rofiat Lawal, a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) serving in Ibadan, Oyo State, has been kidnapped by gunmen along the Benin-Ore Expressway.

New Telegraph gathered that Lawal was returning from Benin, Edo State, to report to her place of primary assignment on Tuesday, February 25, when she was abducted.

The Oyo State NYSC Coordinator, Odoba Oche, who confirmed the incident on Thursday, said security operatives have been alerted to the situation, noting that he was not aware if any ransom had been requested by the abductors.

“Her parents reported the incident to us yesterday. We were not aware of the incident before her parents reported it.

“We have contacted the National Headquarters, the Ondo and Edo states NYSC, and we have also alerted security agencies for necessary action. I am not aware if the kidnappers have reached out to demand ransom.

“She went home to Benin without informing the NYSC authority against the instruction of NYSC. NYSC has continued to emphasise to corps members the need to always notify authorities before they travel and to also avoid night travels,” Oche said.

