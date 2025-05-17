NYSC, Gov Otti Honour Outstanding Corps Members In Abia

Share

Two outstanding members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) who distinguished themselves during their service in Abia State have been honoured by Governor Alex Otti and the NYSC management with cash awards and certificates of honour.

The recipients, Francis Chimaobim Owums from Imo State and Ekene Joseph Ngene from Enugu State, served in Abia State during the 2024 service year.

Speaking at the award ceremony, the Abia State NYSC Coordinator, Mrs. Gladys Adama, called on stakeholders—government agencies, corporate organisations, and community leaders—to support corps members who initiate innovative community development service (CDS) projects.

“Your support can make a significant difference in the lives of our communities and the corps members who serve them,” Adama said.

She explained that the conferment of the State Honours Award on the two ex-corps members was in recognition of their exceptional dedication and commitment during their service year.

“Today, we gather to celebrate the achievements of these two remarkable individuals who have not only excelled in their service but also made significant contributions to their host communities. Their selflessness, creativity, and passion for service are truly inspiring, and we are proud to recognize their efforts.

“As part of this recognition, the Abia State Government has generously approved a cash prize of ₦400,000 each, in addition to a Certificate of Honour signed by His Excellency, the Governor of Abia State. This gesture underscores the state’s commitment to nurturing and rewarding talent and dedication among our youths,” she added.

She expressed hope that the honour would inspire other corps members to strive for excellence and leave lasting impacts in their host communities.

Francis Owums, a 2023 graduate of Information Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO), was also honoured by the traditional ruler of Umuawa Alaocha, Eze Godswill Asomugha, with a chieftaincy title, Olu Aka Chukwu (God’s Hand at Work), in appreciation of his exceptional service to the community.

Owums, during his service year, organised skills acquisition programmes for 150 people—50 teenagers, 50 unemployed youths, and 50 widows. The training covered paint making, cosmetology, barbing, event planning and decoration, tailoring, hairstyling, bag and bead making, and video editing.

He capped the programme by financially empowering 10 of the most indigent participants with a total sum of ₦1 million.

On the other hand, Dr. Ekene Joseph Ngene, a graduate of Medicine and Surgery from Madonna University, Rivers State, served at Nkechi Colewell Methodist Hospital, Uzuakoli, in Bende LGA.

His medical outreach impacted over 1,000 patients. He also participated in over 200 major and minor surgeries and assisted in the delivery of 25 babies.

Speaking on behalf of the awardees, Owums described the NYSC as a catalyst for national unity and integration.

“NYSC has made all Nigerians brothers. That’s one great thing about the scheme. What we started here will not end here. We accept this honour not as a gift but as a motivation for greater service,” he said, expressing appreciation to the NYSC and Governor Otti.

