NYSC Gives Employers Ultimatum On Corps Members’ Transport Fees

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has called on corps members’ employers to always complement the scheme by going to the camp and picking up corps members or refund their transport fee when they fail to do so.

The Director General of NYSC, Brig:-General Olakunle Nafiu made the call in Bauchi yesterday during the 2025 NYSC/ Corps Employers’ Workshop organised by the scheme in the state.

According to him, provision of comfortable accommodation for corps members by their employers or payment in lieu of accommodation would go a long way in compelling the corps members to provide adequate and effective service delivery.

Represented by Mrs Agatha Banki, Director, Northeast Area Office 1, Bauchi, the DG explained that the workshop is an annual event that brought operators of the NYSC scheme and corps employers together in a strategic meeting that presented them the avenue for exchange of ideas that enhance their operations.