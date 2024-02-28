NYSC DG Urges Corps Members To Respect Culture Of Hosts Communities,

Following the completion of the compulsory three-week Orientation Course, members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) have been advised to respect the customs and culture of their host communities.

At the NYSC Akwa-Ibom State Orientation Camp, Ikot Itie Idung in the Nsit Atai Local Government Area, on Tuesday,

Brigadier General YD Ahmed, the Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) gave the warning on Wednesday while speaking at the Akwa-Ibom State Orientation Camp, Ikot Itie Idung in the Nsit Atai Local Government Area.

Speaking further, the NYSC DG emphasized that as good representatives of the Scheme, each Corps member must embody tolerance, humility, diligence, respect, and peaceful coexistence.

He also advised them to abstain from any actions that would put them at odds with their hosts.

In order to raise the level of living for people in their host areas, General Ahmed also underlined the importance of starting individual or group Community Development Service projects.

During the year of service, he counselled the Corps members to focus on personal growth.

He said:“When you get to the communities where you are going to serve, make sure you take the instructions given to you very seriously.

For you to be respected, you must respect the people you are going to serve and don’t forget the culture, norms and traditions of the people you are going to meet”.