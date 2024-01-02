NYSC DG Urges Corps Members On Peaceful Co-Existence With Host Communities

Brig. General YD Ahmed, the Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has charged Corps members with the responsibility of being devoted to their work and living in harmony and peace with their host communities.

The NYSC DG in his New Year message said he and other employees will work harder this year with more fervour to fulfil their duties.

According to him, Nigerians needed to recommit to nation-building and patriotism in order to create a great country, adding that the NYSC will be able to succeed in the upcoming year by using the lessons learned in 2023.

“I particularly urge my dear Corps members to sustain peaceful and harmonious coexistence with people of your host communities and shun acts that can tarnish the image of our country, NYSC Scheme and your families.

“I urge us to remain diligent in our assigned duties and continue to work assiduously for the progress and success of the Scheme.”

“Consequently, I implore that we sustain our exemplary good work ethics and strive to uphold the integrity of the Scheme at all times,” he stated.