NYSC DG Urges Corps Members In Zamfara To Make Positive Impact

Share

Corps members in Zamfara State have been advised to respect the cultures and traditions of their hosts, as well as use the one-year service period to impact meaningfully on the lives of the people.

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General YD Ahmed, gave the advice Saturday while addressing the 2024 Batch C Stream II Corps Members undergoing their three-week Orientation Course in the state.

The NYSC DG stated that one of the key objectives of the scheme is to encourage cultural integration among the youth.

He therefore urged the corps members to be open-minded, adjust quickly to the demands of their new environment, and make Zamfara State their new home.

General Ahmed encouraged the corps members to settle down, stay at their places of primary assignment, and desist from embarking on unnecessary journeys.

He assured that the scheme will continue to prioritise the welfare and safety of corps members, adding that they will only be posted to secured areas.

“Nigeria is an excellent place. Anywhere you go, you will see good people,” he said.

“Adjust yourself to any host community you find yourself in, interact with the people and you will find that place as home.

“See the people of Zamfara State as part and parcel of your life. After your service year, you will come back here and meet them. Some of you will not even leave, you may stay back here and become multimillionaires.

“Don’t look at yourself as a separate entity. The essence of the scheme is integration and unity. Respect their customs and traditions, they will in turn respect you more,” he stressed.

The NYSC boss further called on the corps members to participate fully in Community Development Service activities to deepen their impact in their host communities.

Earlier, the Zamfara State NYSC Coordinator, Muhammad Ahmed, had stated that the corps members are gradually adapting to their new environment and are responding positively to the camp training.

The coordinator disclosed that as part of efforts to enhance the welfare of corps members, the Zamfara State Government has approved new and improved local allowances for corps members.

Share

Please follow and like us: