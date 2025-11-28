NYSC DG Urges Corps Members In Rivers To Make Positive Impact

The Director General of the National Youth Service (NYSC), Brig-Gen Olakunle Nafiu, has urged corps members serving in Rivers State to embrace the ideals of the NYSC and take steps that would bring honour to the scheme.

The DG, who made the plea to the 2025 Batch C corps members at the NYSC permanent orientation camp, Nonwa-Gbam in Tai Local Governemnt Area, Rivers State, also urged them to be worthy ambassadors to the scheme.

He urged the corpers to reflect deeply on the word- ing and spirit of the NYSC anthem, and utilize their service year for positive impacts on the nation.

Nafiu also encouraged them to see the regimented lifestyle as a “transition from students’ orientation and lifestyle to work ethics mentality.”

The DG noted that the regimented camp activities were designed to toughen them up and equip them “physically, mentally, and emotionally for the challenges of real life experiences.”

He was accompanied on the visit by the Director, Information and Public Relations, Mrs. Caroline Embu, Ag. Director Special Duties, Alhaji Suleman Abdul and Ag. Director South South Area Office II Port Harcourt, Mr. Philip Enaberue.