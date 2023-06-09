NYSC DG Decries Quality Of Graduates Enlisting For Service

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) yesterday decried the continuous decline of quality graduates from unaccredited institutions, manipulation of data to allow part-time graduates enroll for service and other unwholesome practices by some corps producing institutions within and outside the country.

The scheme also re-echoed its determination to prevent unqualified graduates from enlistment into national service. NYSC Director General, Brigadier-General, Yusha’u Dogara Ahmed, stated this yesterday in his address at the meeting of NYSC management with the registrars of corps producing institutions in Nigeria held in Abuja. He added that management would deal decisively with any institution or individual found culpable in such acts.

The Chairman, NYSC National Governing Board, Ambassador Fatima Balla Abubakar, who was represented by a member of the board, Major-General B. S. Ad- etoro, in her goodwill message enjoined participants at the meeting to critically assess all the steps in the mobilisation process and fashion out a formidable template that will guarantee unassailable mobilisation process.

The Director, Corps Mobilisation Department, Hajiya Isa Walida Siddique, also enjoined the registrars to step up their game in the admission of qualified students and their progression till graduation.

“Supervision of the mobilisation of your graduates for national service in accordance with laid down rules and procedures equally fall under your purview,” she added. The Permanent Secretary, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Mr Olusade Adesola, while declaring the meeting open, acknowledged that the giant strides in the FCT are attributable to the selfless services of corps members deployed to serve within the capital territory.