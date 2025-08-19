NYSC DG Commends Mbah For Increasing  Corps Members’ Allowances

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps, Brig. Gen. Olakunle Oluseye Nafiu, has commended Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State for his commitment to the welfare and safety of corps members in the state, especially for increasing their monthly allowances to a minimum of N20,000.

The DG gave the commendation when he led top members of NYSC’s management on a courtesy visit to the governor’s office, Monday evening, on the sidelines of his tour of the NYSC Orientation Camp at Awgu, as well as others across the country during the orientation programme.

Before Mbah’s administration, NYSC corps members in the state earned a N1,000 monthly allowance, but the governor, upon learning about the situation, approved a minimum allowance of N80,000 for medical doctors, N50,000 for pharmacists, and N40,000 for other healthcare professionals, which they are already earning.

He equally approved a N20,000 minimum allowance for others, in addition to the allowance paid by the Federal Government.

Gen. Nafiu also commended the governor for the peace and security enjoyed by corps members in the state, noting that his visit was part of his tour of orientation camps across the country during the ongoing orientation programme for newly mobilised corps members.

He assured parents of the safety of their young ones, noting that despite a few security issues involving corps members in some parts of the country, the safety of corps members had been commendable and guaranteed.

“The NYSC does not deploy corps members to areas that are not secure. Security of lives and property is very dear to us. Parents are always reassured that we do not deploy these young, vibrant Nigerian youths, who are the hope of this great nation, to places we are not sure of the security of their lives and property,” he said.

He reiterated that NYSC remains a nonpartisan organisation, stressing also the need for good behaviour among corps members, as the corps would not lower its standards for anybody.

“I charge Nigerians to understand us; see us as nonpartisan; see us as Nigerians that are passionate about the development and aspirations of these young Nigerians that are committed to us. It is something that is really sacred to us,” he concluded.

On his part, Governor Peter Mbah pledged the continued support of his administration for the NYSC and corps members serving in the state.

While recalling the place of Enugu State in the Corps’ history, including the Corps’ first orientation camp, which was established in Awgu in 1973, the governor said his administration had taken steps towards the infrastructural revamp of the NYSC camp in the state.

“Awgu is also quite symbolic for us too as a people because, if you recall, that was actually a centre where we talked about the concept of Reconciliation, Rehabilitation, and Reconstruction – 3 Rs – immediately after the civil war.

“So, for us, in trying to rehabilitate that location now, we want to bring back that historic importance. We have also done quite a number of interventions for the NYSC, which you have pointed out. We are going to continue to support the service.

“We see it as a duty on our part to continue to support both the welfare and the safety of the corps members. We believe that the safety of the corps members at all times is paramount to us,” he stated.

He thanked the corps for its many contributions to Enugu State’s and the nation’s development, noting that NYSC had served as an enduring bridge that links young Nigerians across culture, across faith, across regions and, indeed, as a channel to deepen their love for fatherland.

“We derive benefit from the NYSC – the intervention we get from the corps members, who go to our schools to teach, our hospitals to work, and even contribute to our water, sanitation and hygiene programmes in our rural communities. These contributions are not lost on us, and we do not take those services for granted,” Mbah concluded.