NYSC Corps Members Sensitise Students On Environmental Cleanliness In Osun

Some National Youth Service Corps ( NYSC) members in Osun have visited secondary schools to restate the need for environmental cleanliness as well as sensitising students on the effects of climate change and pollution.

The corps members also emphasised the benefits of keeping a clean environment in order to have healthy and better lifestyles within their surroundings.

Mr Babatunde Qodri, the team lead and a serving corp member at Okini Grammar School on Tuesday, said environmental pollution has been one of the major challenges during the rainy seasons with clogging of gutters, water channels, resulting in flooding and destruction of life and properties.

Qodri said the need to educate and impact knowledge on students in order for them to be aware of the dangers associated with environmental hazards becomes paramount.

He said the reason for the outreach in some selected secondary schools was to ensure that students do not contribute to waste pollution, air pollution and noise pollution within their confined.

“We need to educate students on the need to always keep their environment clean. Also, Governments across all levels must not relent in their environmental policies geared toward a clean environment.

According to him, the introduction of environmental Vanguard in schools will be of great advantage to the wellbeing of students when it comes to hygiene.

In their separate remarks, Mr Adebayo Raheem, the principal of Okini Grammar School and Mr Ekerin Timothy, the principal of Egbedi High School commended the corps members for the opportunity to further educate students on environmental cleanliness and climate change.

The duo said the government on its part have been doing enough to ensure public schools are kept tidy and clean to avoid any unhealthy environs.