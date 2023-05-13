NYSC Corps Member Arrested For Rape In Ogun

The police in Ogun State have arrested a corps member, Adebola Sodiq for allegedly raping a 20-year-old lady (name withheld).

The suspect was arrested on Friday, May 12 in Owode Egba in Obafemi Owode Local government area of the state.

Our correspondent gathered that the suspect lured the victim into the room under the pretence of buying a gift for her and allegedly raped her.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the arrest of the suspect to journalists in Abeokuta on Saturday.

According to Oyeyemi, the suspect was arrested following a report lodged at Owode Egba divisional headquarters by the victim.

The PPRO said the victim told the police that, the suspect who is the boyfriend of her friend came to her apartment on Tuesday, May 9 and asked her to follow him to the village junction so as to buy a gift for her in commemoration of her recently celebrated birthday.

She further explained that, while they were going, the suspect asked her to follow him to the premises of the school where he is serving, in order to pick up his wallet.

“On getting to the school compound at Agbajege village, the suspect forcefully dragged her to his room where he had unlawful carnal knowledge of her despite her pleading and crying for mercy.

“Upon the report, the DPO Owode Egba division, Olasunkanmi Popoola, detailed his detectives to go after the suspect and he was subsequently arrested.

“On interrogation, the suspect confessed to the commission of the crime, but claimed that he didn’t know what came over him as at that time”, the PPRO said.

He added that the victim was taken to Owode Egba general hospital by the police for medical treatment.