NYSC Commends Bauchi Govt At 2026 Batch ‘A’ Orientation Swearing-In

The Bauchi State chapter of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has commended Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed for his sustained support and commitment to the success of the scheme in the state.

The State NYSC Camp Coordinator, Mr Kufre Umoren, during the opening and swearing-in ceremony of the 2026 Batch ‘A’ orientation course at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Wailo, Ganjuwa Local Government Area.

Representing the governor, the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Hon. Usman Shehu Usman, reiterated the state government’s readiness to continue partnering with the NYSC to improve the welfare and safety of corps members.

Mr. Umoren described the governor as a dependable pillar of support, citing his consistent goodwill and fatherly concern for corps members posted to Bauchi State.

The ceremony culminated in the administration of the oath of allegiance, marking the official commencement of the 2026 Batch ‘A’ NYSC orientation exercise.