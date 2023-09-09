NYSC Certificate: Group Asks Court to Sack Culture Minister

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has been asked to sack the newly appointed Minister of Arts and culture, Ms. Hannatu Musawa. The suit was brought against the embattled Minister of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy by Incorporated Trustees of African Leadership & Transparency Development Initiative.

The group wants the Court to sack the minister and order her to refund all the salaries she has so far received. The Originating summons marked FHC/ABJ/ CS/1230/2023 and filed on 7th September, 2023, wants the court to decide among other things;

Whether upon an intimate reading and comprehensive understanding of Sections 1 (1& 2), 66 (1) (f), 147(5) and 315(5) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, the 1st Defendant is qualified to be sworn in and employed by the Federal Government of Nigeria as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria at a time when she was a serving member of the National Youth Service Corp?

Against the answer that may be proffered to the formulated question of law, the Plaintiff prays the Court for a declaration that upon an intimate reading and comprehensive understanding of Sections 1 (1& 2), 66 (1) (f), 147(5) and 315(5) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, the 1st Defendant is not qualified to be employed by the Federal Government of Nigeria as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria at a time when she was a serving member of the National Youth Service Corp.

The plaintiff also wants the court to declare that upon an intimate reading and comprehensive understanding of Sections 1 (1& 2), 66 (1) (f), 147(5) and 315(5) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Federal Government of Nigeria, represented by the 2nd Defendant herein, is without constitutional vires to employ the 1st Defendant, who is a serving member of the National Youth Service Corp, as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.