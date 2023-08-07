NYSC Certificate Crisis: Tinubu orders ‘speedy clearance’ for Tunji-Ojo

A fresh twist to the ongoing certificate scandal involving Mr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, a ministerial nominee of President Bola Tinubu, assumed a new dimension yesterday with reports that the President may have “ordered speedy clearance” of the nominee. It was learnt last night that the order, which is coming barely two weeks after his nomination as a minister, may have sparked off another round of controversy concerning alleged forging of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate.

It was also alleged that the NYSC certificate tendered by Tunji-Ojo also had his picture, with the date of birth of May 1, 1982 while his NYSC certificate showed that it was signed on February 28, 2023. According to the NYSC certificate circulating on social media, Tunji-Ojo, who is a two-term House of Representatives member from Ondo State, allegedly has a fake certificate. The copy of the NYSC certificate with no FC/FRN/2019/724075 showed that the ministerial nominee served between November 28, 2019, to November 27, 2020, the same time he was in the House of Representatives.

Tunji-Ojo was first elected into the House of Representatives in June 2019, and he could not have served while in the lower chamber of the National Assembly. The ministerial nominee, who was Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in his first term, is currently a Chairman of a different committee in his second term and was nominated as a minister from Ondo State.

Speaking on the issue last night, a highly dependable source confided in this newspaper that despite the “alleged speedy clearance order”, the aftermath effect might not augur well with the Tinubu-led government since it has a lot to battle with. The source said: “From all indications, the issue of the alleged fake NYSC certificate is really becoming an embarrassing one to the government; especially the National Assembly which we all believe should uphold the integrity of our democracy.

“We all know what’s up, like you guys would want to say, but here we are, helpless and sandwiched between interests from certain quarters. From the beginning, we didn’t want to openly discuss this matter because some of us raised those observations at our executive session. “Our initial agreement was not to raise the issues but pass them on to the president so as to save the nation from ridicule but surprisingly, someone raised it, meaning that there may have been another plot to leak the issue, and now we are trapped betw1een integrity and compromise. “He is interested and has asked us to clear the concerned fellow tomorrow (today) whether there are issues or not.”

It was reliably learnt that the allegedly forged NYSC certificate was allegedly leaked to the media by a Senator amongst the leadership of the Senate with whom Tunji-Ojo had had issues with in the past.